Russian healthcare system prepared to handle any worsening in COVID-19 situation -Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s healthcare system is well-prepared to handle the potential worsening of the coronavirus situation in the country, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after authorities reported 8,481 new cases, the biggest daily rise since June 14.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had learned lessons from the first wave and saluted what he described as the titanic efforts of the country’s federal and regional governments. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Dmitry Antonov Editing by Gareth Jones)