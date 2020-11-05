Russia's COVID-19 situation is alarming but under control: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask in a street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the coronavirus situation in Russia was alarming, but that it was nonetheless still under control.

Russia reported 19,404 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, close to a record high that included 5,255 infections in Moscow and took the national tally to 1,712,858.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was impossible to give accurate forecasts on the situation.