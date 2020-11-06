Too early to judge Russian coronavirus curbs, lack of lockdowns - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective coronavirus restrictions in Russia had been in the absence of lockdowns as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an increase in coronavirus cases to a daily high of 20,582 was alarming and that authorities would take action depending on how the situation developed.

With 1,733,440 infections, the country of about 145 million has the world’s fourth largest number of cases behind the United States, India and Brazil. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)