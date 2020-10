FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 25, 2020. PREUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Lavrov’s previously planned visits and meetings are being postponed.