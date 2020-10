FILE PHOTO: Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko speaks during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of patients, affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will self-isolate after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing one of Murashko’s aides.

Russia recorded 15,971 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 290 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing its official death toll to 25,242.