Russian PM urges all citizens to stay at home, calls for tougher measures - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday urged its citizens to refrain from travelling, with the exception of essential trips, asking people to stay at home in an effort to stop the spread of coronavrius, the Interfax news agency cited Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying.

The number of cases in Russia surpassed 1,000 on Friday, a third daily record rise in a row, and Mishustin said tough measures were needed, adding that the more stringent changes in Moscow should be extended to other regions of the country. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)