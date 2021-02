(Corrects FEB. 26 story to reflect that Sandu’s office did not deny the Sputnik V vaccine had been approved)

CHISINAU, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moldova will not exclude using any COVID-19 vaccine provided it is approved by the World Health Organization, President Maia Sandu’s press secretary Sorina Stefirta said on Friday. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)