Emerging Markets

Bars, restaurants to open overnight as Moscow relaxes COVID-19 curbs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Customers sit at tables in Parka Bar in Moscow, Russia November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The city of Moscow eased some COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, including the overnight closure of bars, restaurants and night clubs, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Businesses would no longer have to restrict the number of employees working from the office, Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog.

The changes were effective from Wednesday, he said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Himani Sarkar

