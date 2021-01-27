Bars, restaurants to open overnight as Moscow relaxes COVID-19 curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The city of Moscow eased some COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, including the overnight closure of bars, restaurants and night clubs, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Businesses would no longer have to restrict the number of employees working from the office, Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog.
The changes were effective from Wednesday, he said.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Himani Sarkar
