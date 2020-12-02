Moscow extends remote learning for secondary school students until year-end -Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Moscow’s secondary school children from classes 6-11 will continue to learn remotely until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interfax news agency cited the mayor’s office as saying on Wednesday.
The restriction was introduced in October and had been due to end on Dec. 6.
President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week.
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans
