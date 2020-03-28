Moscow mayor urges residents to stay home during holiday week

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged Muscovites on Saturday to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Russian authorities said on Saturday they had recorded 1,264 coronavirus cases, a rise of 228, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak.

The country has stepped up measures to contain the virus, grounding all international flights and giving an extended holiday to workers, with the exception of those from key businesses like pharmacies and supermarkets.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-affected area, has shut all cafes, restaurants and shops, apart from those selling food and medicine, until April 5.

In a letter to users of Moscow’s online portals, Sobyanin said the extended holiday should not be treated lightly.

“This is not an extra holiday, but a key measure in fighting the spread of the coronavirus,” he wrote.

Sobyanin warned that the week off announced by Putin could only help contain the outbreak if Muscovites remained home, at their apartments or dachas, their out-of-town cottages, for the next nine days.

“Do not invite guests and don’t be a guest yourself,” he wrote. “Do not go to shops without the extreme need to do so.”

He also called on Muscovites to refrain from taking walks or to make only short ones, and exclusively with family members.

“The lives of many people depend on each of us, literally,” Sobyanin added. “Please stay home.”

Other countries have preferred locking down cities, with people only allowed out for food and medicine.