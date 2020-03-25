Moscow mulls shutting restaurants, cafes to prevent coronavirus spread -agencies

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said all entertainment venues in the capital should remain closed next week to contain the spread of coronavirus, but concrete measures would be announced on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

The mayor said he believed all restaurants and cafes should remain shut and restrictions imposed on shopping malls and parks, the news agencies reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin unveiled new measures designed to slow the tranmission of coronavirus, declaring next week a non-working week for many Russians and urging people to stay at home. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Mark Heinrich)