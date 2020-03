MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Moscow will close all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

This measure, which also includes the closure of restaurants, cafes and bars, will last from March 28 until April 5, Sobyanin said in a statement. (Reporting Maria Kiselyova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Jon Boyle)