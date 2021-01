FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist is seen at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over a half of Moscow residents have already had coronavirus, TASS news agency reported citing his interview for Rossiya 1 TV channel.

“Over a half of Moscow have had it,” Sobyanin was quoted as saying.