UPDATE 1-Russia's M.video postpones dividend talks due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video has decided to postpone discussions regarding its dividend policy due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, the company said on Tuesday.

“...it is difficult to predict the full impact on our business in 2020 due to developments both inside Russia and globally,” M.video said in a statement after reporting full-year results for 2019.

Last year, M.video’s adjusted net profit rose 44.8% to 11.2 billion roubles ($142.09 million), while revenue grew 3.6 to 365.2 billion roubles, it said.

“Looking ahead at business continuity, the group is financially well equipped to cope with this unprecedented situation in the medium term,” it said.