MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian government has told the country’s regions to close nightclubs and cinemas to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also asked officials to prepare a list of Russian citizens willing to return to Russia from other countries hit by the coronavirus, the government said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)