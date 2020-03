MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer NLMK is to revise down guidance on its 2020 capital expenditure programme due to global volatility caused by the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Thursday.

NLMK, which previously expected its 2020 capex at $1.1-1.2 billion, said that work on starting some of its expansion projects could be now postponed. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)