Healthcare
April 15, 2020 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Novatek says construction at Murmansk continues after COVID-19 outbreak

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday that operations at its Murmansk facility continue as usual despite an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Novatek’s subsidiary, Novatek-Murmansk, is building a plant in the region for the construction of gravity-based structures designed for its future Arctic LNG-2 project.

The Interfax news agency reported that 206 cases of coronavirus had been found at the site, where Russian company Velesstroy has been sub-contracted to build the plant. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below