Russia's Novatek says construction at Murmansk continues after COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday that operations at its Murmansk facility continue as usual despite an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Novatek’s subsidiary, Novatek-Murmansk, is building a plant in the region for the construction of gravity-based structures designed for its future Arctic LNG-2 project.

The Interfax news agency reported that 206 cases of coronavirus had been found at the site, where Russian company Velesstroy has been sub-contracted to build the plant. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)