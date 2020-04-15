UPDATE 1-Over 200 people with coronavirus at Russia's Novatek construction site - Ifx

(Recasts, adds detail)

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Over 200 people have been infected with the new coronavirus at a construction site of Russia’s gas producer Novatek in northern Murmansk region, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing local response centre.

Novatek’s subsidiary, Novatek-Murmansk, is building a plant in the region for the construction of structures designed for its future Arctic LNG-2 project.

Novatek said operations at the Murmansk facility were continuing as usual despite the outbreak.

The Interfax news agency reported that 206 cases of coronavirus had been found at the site, where Russian company Velesstroy has been sub-contracted to build the plant.

Separately, regional governor, Andrey Chibis, said there was no reason to suspend construction due to the outbreak of the infection, TASS news agency reported.

According to the local response centre, there were 268 cases of coronavirus in the Murmansk region as of April 14.

“All the workers who were tested positive for the COVID-19 were sent to hospital,” Novatek said without providing the numbers for the infected.

The emergency ministry has set up a temporary hospital to treat infected patients near the construction site, Interfax also said.

Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country’s coronavirus response centre said.

It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28.

Velesstroy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Maria Grabar and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)