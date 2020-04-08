Russian energy ministry proposes dividend deferral for oil firms - Interfax

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry has proposed a raft of coronavirus relief measures for the energy sector including a delay in 2019 dividend payments by oil producers, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, citing a ministry document.

The proposed measures also include potential loan restructurings and state support for large-scale investment projects and the scrapping of a planned mineral extraction tax increase for the coal industry, Interfax said.

The energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Interfax said the proposals had been sent to the economy ministry for review.

It said the plans also included reducing the 2020 investment programme of power grid operator Rosseti, whose investments had been set at 293 billion roubles ($4 billion) for this year.