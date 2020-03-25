Healthcare
Putin, citing coronavirus, postpones vote on changes that could extend his rule

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was postponing a nationwide vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule due to the worsening situation with coronavirus.

The vote, on changes that include scrapping a constitutional ban on Putin running again for president in 2024, had been planned for April 22.

Putin did not name a new date for the vote, saying only that he and others would evaluate the situation to decide when the time for a new vote was right. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau Editing by Andrew Osborn)

