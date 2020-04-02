Healthcare
April 2, 2020 / 2:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin extends Russia's non-working period up to April 30 over coronavirus

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday prolonged until April 30 a non-working period declared across Russia to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Putin declared this week non-working in a televised address on Wednesday last week. Days later, Moscow announced a partial lockdown, ordering the capital’s residents to stay at home, prompting dozens of Russian regions to follow suit. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farbe ; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below