Putin tells Russian officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations next week

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian officials on Wednesday to open up Russia’s vaccination programme against the coronavirus to more people and to begin mass inoculations starting from next week.

Russia, which has the world’s fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases, started large-scale vaccinations last month.

Putin made the comments speaking on state television. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jon Boyle)