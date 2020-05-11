Market News
May 11, 2020

Russia's Putin announces easing of coronavirus lockdown measures

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would start gradually easing coronavirus-related lockdown measures from Tuesday, but that individual regions would need to tailor their approach to varying local conditions.

In a televised address on Monday, Putin also announced new welfare payments for families with children and new support measures for the Russian economy. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Daria Korsunskaya Writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Andrew Osborn)

