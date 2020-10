MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer health watchdog on Tuesday ordered bars and restaurants to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time to contain the new coronavirus, RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.