Russian grid firm Rosseti weighs coronavirus hit to investment, finances - document

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian power grid operator Rosseti could have to cut investments and seek financial support in worst-case assessments made last month of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to three sources and a company presentation seen by Reuters.

In the two stress test scenarios, which assumed different reductions in electricity supply and payments, state-run Rosseti saw its debt burden rising and the need for financial support.

Rosseti and the energy ministry said these scenarios were no longer relevant, but did not provide any new data.

A Rosseti spokesperson said the company was analysing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but that worst-case scenarios were unlikely to occur.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Rosseti ran the tests in April and that the situation could have changed since then. One said management could produce updated data by June.

With businesses across Russia ordered to close for around six weeks from late March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the electricity sector saw a 2.8% drop in demand in April year-on-year and a 5.4% slide in the first 11 days of May.

According to the company’s worst-case scenario in its presentation, a 10% drop in electricity supply and a 25% fall in payments would leave Rosseti needing 277.3 billion roubles ($3.77 billion) in financial support.

Debt could rise from 616.7 billion roubles in its business plan to 816.5 billion roubles in this scenario, while investments could have to fall 19% to 251 billion roubles in both of the scenarios tested.

Rosseti said arranging credit lines could compensate for a potential loss in payments, with consumers later able to pay off debts as the health situation improves.

“The company still has a high margin of financial strength,” a Rosseti spokesperson said.