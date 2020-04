MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia is not intending to ask the European Union to lift sanctions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the TASS news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia’s banking, financial and energy sectors over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)