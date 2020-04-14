Russian oil refinery produces sanitiser to combat coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - The TANECO refining company, owned by Russia’s mid-sized oil producer Tatneft, has begun production of hand sanitisers, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company said.

On Tuesday, Russia reported 2,774 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 21,102, the country’s coronavirus response centre said. The coronavirus death toll was 170.

In common with many countries, Russia faces shortages of medical masks and sanitisers following a spike in demand from hospitals and individuals.

TANEKO is located in Russia’s Volga river region some 1,000 km (620 miles) east of Moscow.

Its director general Ilshat Salakhov said on the company’s website it had started to produce 2.5 tonnes of hand sanitisers per day with capacity to increase it to 7.5 tonnes per day.

Earlier this month, Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, began producing antiseptics at its facilities in western Siberia to cleanse streets, transport and infrastructure.

Demand for the oil products refineries normally deliver meanwhile has plummeted as tough restrictions on movement across the globe to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus have destroyed fuel demand. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Barbara Lewis)