Russian banks can cope with coronavirus hit to the economy- Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking industry is not expected to be impaired this year by the coronavirus lockdowns but the country’s economy is expected to contract progressively, the head of Sberbank said in an online interview.

The coronavirus crisis and a plunge in oil prices have pummelled Russia’s energy-dependent economy, which the International Monetary Fund expects will contract 5.5% this year.

Stress tests by Sberbank, the country’s largest bank, showed Russia’s gross domestic product could fall by as much as 15% if oil prices fall below $10 per barrel or touch zero, the bank’s CEO German Gref told federal lawmaker Andrei Makarov in the interview broadcast via YouTube.

But even in such a scenario, Sberbank would remain profitable and would not request state support, Gref said.

U.S. crude oil futures plunged into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday. Russia’s flagship Urals crude oil blend prices URL-NWE-E URL-E fell below $10 per barrel on Tuesday.

Gref said the general population and small and medium-sized companies should be the ones to receive support first. Banks can survive for this year at least, he said.

“This crisis is not (yet) a banking crisis,” he said. “It starts with a pandemic, continues with the economy and ends with banks. Banks will face serious consequences, but they are third in the chain.”

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina has also said Russian banks were expected to remain profitable and there was no need to provide extra capital to Russian lenders.

Russia’s Finance Ministry has earmarked 2.8% of the GDP - or around 3 trillion roubles ($40 billion) — to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, an amount analysts say is significantly lower than what was spent on a rescue package during the 2008 financial crisis.

Gref said that thanks to Russia’s relatively low state debt, the country could allow itself to spend up to 10% of its GDP to fight the coronavirus and its fallout.

Analysts from Alfa Bank said on Tuesday that every week Russian cities are on a tight lockdown would cost the country 0.5% of its annual GDP. Moscow is currently in the fourth week of its lockdown.

The central bank will hold its key-rate setting meeting on Friday. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to cut its key interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 50 basis points to 5.50%.

Russia has so far reported 52,763 cases and 456 coronavirus-related deaths, with infections rising sharply this month. (Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Merriman)