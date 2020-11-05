Moscow extends remote learning for secondary school children due to pandemic

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moscow’s secondary school children from classes 6-11 will continue to learn remotely for two more weeks until Nov. 22 due to the pandemic, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

Russia’s coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks and authorities on Wednesday reported a record high of 19,768 cases and a record number of 389 deaths overnight.

“The coronavirus situation in Moscow began to get worse again at the start of this week, as we can see from the number of patients and hospitalisations,” Sobyanin said on his website.

Moscow’s secondary schools first switched to remote learning three weeks ago. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Himani Sarkar)