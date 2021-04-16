Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to begin in Serbia in May -Ifax cites Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will begin in Serbia in May, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Wednesday that Serbia had become the first country in Southern Europe to produce Sputnik V. Production is being handled by Serbia’s Torlak Institute.