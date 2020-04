MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia will send 11 military planes carrying medical equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Russia, which has so far recorded more than 3,500 cases of the virus, has already sent similar shipments to Italy and the United States. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alex Richardson)