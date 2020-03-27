CORRECTED (OFFICIAL0-Russia's Severstal says employee suspected of having coronavirus, isolated from others

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after company clarifies the employee is suspected of having coronavirus, not has coronavirus)

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Friday one of its employees was suspected of having coronavirus after travelling from Moscow to the city of Cherepovets on a business trip with his wife.

Severstal said the employee and those he came into contact with had been isolated and that he did not have any direct contact with production staff.