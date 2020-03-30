Russian steelmaker Severstal reports first confirmed coronavirus case

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday that one of its employees was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The employee had travelled from Moscow to Cherepovets, where the steel producer’s main plant is located, on a business trip with his wife.

Severstal, the fourth largest producer of steel in Russia, previously said the employee did not have any direct contact with production staff and the plant was operating as usual.

Officials, which have put Cherepovets and it 300,000 people in quarantine, said on Monday two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the Vologodsk region, while 12 people were currently suspected of having the virus.