CORRECTED-Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

(Reflects TASS correction, making clear that the ministry has been asked to register the vaccine, but has not yet done so.)

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.

Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)