UPDATE 1-Russia says it will be able to offer Sputnik V vaccine to 700 mln people in 2021 - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia will be able to vaccinate 700 million people with the Sputnik V coronavirus jab this year, the TASS news agency cited the head of the RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Tuesday.

“There are some restrictions on production, so this year, most likely, we will be able to provide only about 700 million people with the vaccine,” the official, Kirill Dmitriev, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)