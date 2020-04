MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia reported 1,786 more coronavirus cases on Friday, its largest daily rise so far, which took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 94, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Frances Kerry)