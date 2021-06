MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Syria has received the first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

Syrian President Bashar Assad was inoculated with the vaccine, ambassador Riad Haddad said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Alison Williams)