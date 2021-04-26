Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Putin, Assad discuss supplies of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Syria - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad visit an Orthodox Christian cathedral in Damascus, Syria January 7, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad discussed Russian vaccine supplies to Syria and cooperation against COVID-19 during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin also said Assad had told Putin about preparations ahead of a presidential election in May.

