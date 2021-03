MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s state statistics service on Friday said 219,769 people had died across the country in January, a figure 33.9% higher than in the same month in 2020.

The Rosstat statistics agency said 37,107 of the January 2021 deaths were related to COVID-19. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)