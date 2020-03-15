Russian to suspend trains to Latvia from March 17 - RIA

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt international passenger trains to and from Latvia from March 17 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, RIA news agency reported.

Russia, which has so far recorded 59 cases of the virus, earlier on Sunday announced the suspension of trains to and from Ukraine and Moldova, having halted most flights to and from Europe over the coronavirus earlier this week. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Frances Kerry)