Airlines

Russia to restart regular flights with Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia from May 25 will restart regular air travel between Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia, the government’s coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

The decision was made with regard to the epidemiological situation in the countries, the government team said, adding the decision was made on a mutual basis. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Chris Reese)

