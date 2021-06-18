Russia set to resume flight to Turkey from June 22

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia believes it is expedient to resume flights to Turkey, a popular tourist destination, starting from June 22, thanks to improved anti-COVID measures in the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

She also said Russia has decided to resume flights to some other countries, including the United States and Belgium. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Catherine Evans)