Russia agrees to supply 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Uzbekistan: RDIF

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had agreed to supply up to 35 million doses of the Russian experimental vaccine against COVID-19 to Uzbekistan’s Laxisam, a pharmaceutical company.

The deal is one of several agreed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in recent weeks to supply the vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large-scale trial in Moscow, abroad.

It has also inked supply deals with Kazakhstan, India, Mexico and two states in Brazil.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alex Richardson

