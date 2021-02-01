Armenia approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine - Russia's RDIF

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia’s health ministry has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Monday.

Other countries that have approved the vaccine so far include Algeria, the Palestinian Territories, Venezuela, Serbia, Argentina and Guinea.