FILE PHOTO: File labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine", March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia has reached a deal for 1 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency cited Armenian authorities as saying on Wednesday.

The Armenian health ministry approved the vaccine for domestic use on Feb. 1.