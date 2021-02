FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Bahrain had granted Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 emergency use authorisation, becoming the 24th country to do so, and the third country in the Gulf region.

The Russian vaccine was approved by Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.