Russia to supply 25 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply 25 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to Egypt via Pharco, which it described as one of the country’s leading pharmaceutical groups.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has struck several deals to supply the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, including 100 million doses to India where it also expects to hold clinical trials. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)