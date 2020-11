MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia is discussing possible production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Germany, Interfax news agency quoted Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, as saying on Tuesday.

Dmitriev also said RDIF expected a visit by a delegation from France this week, Interfax added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Chris Reese)