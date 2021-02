Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021. Zoltan Balogh/MTI/MTVA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday that Ghana had granted emergency authorisation for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the 31st country to do so, and the fifth African state.

The Russian vaccine was approved by the West African country’s health ministry, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement.