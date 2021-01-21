Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Russia to send Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Hungary soon, says RDIF

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia will soon begin supplying Hungary with doses of its Sputnik V vaccine, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, a move that could further strain the European Union’s relations with Budapest.

The RDIF, which is marketing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine abroad, also said that trials combining Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca and Oxford University would begin soon.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Alexander Marrow

